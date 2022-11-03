Kashipur (Uttrakhand): A call recording of miscreants making threatening calls to different bullion traders of Uttrakhand's Kashipur and demanding 30 lakhs or else be ready to die has surfaced. The call was made on Wednesday and the caller in the phone call claimed to be calling from Punjab.

As police received the information, SSP, Manjunath TC reached Kashipur and assured the traders of all possible security. Apart from that, the police started an investigation and tried to track down the location of the caller. STF was also involved in the investigation and help from the police of neighboring states is also being taken.

On November 1, afternoon three bullion traders including Swami Purushottam Verma of Guru Jewellers and Swami Gaurav Agarwal of Ashok Jewelers received phone calls from the same number and 30 lakhs were demanded. On the phone calls, the callers can be heard saying "Arrange 30 lakhs by evening and send it to the bank account I will be sharing with you, or else you and your family members will be shot"

When one of the businessmen tried to inquire about the identity of the caller and his whereabouts, the caller claimed that he is speaking from Punjab's Moga jail. Reportedly, the threat call for extortion was made in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Following the threat calls, a meeting was held at the Municipal Corporations office in which SSP, Manjunath TC, Kashipur MLA, Trilok Singh Cheema, former MLA, Harbhajan Singh Cheema, Municipal Corporation Mayor, Usha Choudhary along with other businessmen and discussed the safety measures.

SSP suggested traders install CCTV cameras at major intersections of the city which will be monitored by the police.