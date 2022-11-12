Rishikesh: Miss World 2017 winner and Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar on Friday visited the Parmarth Niketan in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. Sources said that Manushi met Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati and sought their blessings ahead of her upcoming Bollywood flick 'Tehran'.

Both presented Rudraksh plant to Manushi Chhillar and felicitated her on the banks of the River Ganga. Swami Chidananda Saraswati hailed Manushi for her achievements saying women have an important contribution to the social and economic development of the country and their contribution cannot be ignored. Saraswati advocated for equal opportunities for men and women.

Manushi said that gender disparity will hamper the progress of society as a whole. Social evils such as dowry, female foeticide, gender inequality and harassment can be eradicated from society by educating women, she said. Regarding her fitness, she said that veg foods and yoga are the secrets of her overall fitness. Manushi will feature in Arun Gopalan's 'Tehran' in the lead role with John Abraham. The film is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2023.