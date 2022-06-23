Nainital: A woman's body was discovered at a lake adjacent to the Naina Devi temple in Nainital on Thursday morning. Residents walking in the area spotted the body and informed the police, who subsequently recovered and sent it for post-mortem. The deceased has been identified as Kamala Giri (30), a resident of Krishnapur. She was also revealed to be the mother of 11-year-old Deepa Giri, who recently performed Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

She is learnt to have been missing since last evening. Speaking to the media, Mallital SHO Pritam Singh said the woman was identified by her husband Kishan Singh, who is a gardener in the High Court Advocate General's office. According to the police, Singh has informed that Giri had gone to the market with their daughters, and dropped them at Tallital area of the city and proceeded to the Mallital area.

When she did not return till late night, her husband started looking for her, but no trace was found. Prima facie, the cops noted that she appeared to have jumped into the lake early on Thursday. Kishan Singh, according to the SHO, also informed that his wife used to remain upset due to her constant ill-health.

