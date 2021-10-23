Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) immersed the ashes of four farmers and the journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the River Ganges. Members of BKU reached Haridwar on Saturday carrying the ashes of the farmers and the journalist and the ashes were immersed at Bhahma Kund Har Ki Paidi with complete rituals.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union reached the VIP Ghat with the ashes of the farmers. From there all the farmers reached Brahmakund Har Ki Pauri on foot.

BKU immerses ashes of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

After immersing the ashes of the farmers, Sanjay Choudhary, President of the Garhwal Mandal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that the central and state governments are taking out Hitler like autocracy. Only four industrialists are benefitting in the country. Farmers, unemployed and other small traders are not visible to the governments at all. The governments of Yogi and Modi are continuously suppressing the farmers, he said.

He warned that farmers will definitely take revenge when the time comes.

District President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Vijay Pal Shastri said that rituals were done in memory of the farmers killed at VIP Ghat, after which their ashes were immersed at Har ki Paidi Brahmakund. He said that the BJP government is a dictatorial government and its mentality is being seen only after this incident. He said that a befitting reply would be given to the BJP in the coming assembly elections.

