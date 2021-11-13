Haridwar: BJP state in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam defends Kangana Ranaut's statement. He stated that she has just made a comparison but should have avoided making such a scathing statement.

Dushyant Gautam said that Kangana Ranaut could not explain her statement properly. He also believes that "If we compare the Prime Minister we got after 1947 and the Prime Minister we got in 2014, then the conditions after 2014 look very good. The youth are employed, the elders are respected and sisters and daughters are protected,"

He said that freedom did not come from begging but through the sacrifices of great men and in what context Kangana made the statement, he can't guess anything about it.

He said that not only the Gandhi family but there were many stalwarts like Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh etc. who were also involved in the freedom movement.

When asked about Kangana Ranaut saying that freedom was given in begging, he said that "It is wrong to say that freedom was given in begging. Freedom came with great difficulty and through the sacrifices made by our great men."