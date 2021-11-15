Doiwala (Uttarakhand): BJP National President JP Nadda has reached Uttarakhand on a two-day visit on November 15 and 16. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt welcomed him at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. BJP state president Madan Kaushik was also present.

BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the military village Sawad of Dewal block of Chamoli district. He paid tribute at the martyr's memorial and also attended the wedding of Dr Nishank's daughter in Kimadi.

He inaugurated the Shaheed Sainik Yatra and will reach Almora by the evening of November 15 and also be visiting Anandam Banquet Hall in Rudrapur.

On 16 November at 10 am, J P Nadda will take part in the Omaxe Apartment program. He will tour the market from 10.45 am and address a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan at 11.20 pm. At 12.40, he will grace a program in the Anandam Banquet Hall and leave for Delhi from Police Line Ground at 4.50 pm.

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt has reached the military-dominated village Sawad of Chamoli's Dewal development block. He will kickstart the 'Shaheed Samaan Yatra' from Sawad village. CM Dhami and BJP National President JP Nadda are also participating in the program. Under the programme, Sainik Memorial Museum built in Sawad village will also be inaugurated.