Dehradun: A youth from Bihar allegedly raped a military officer's 15-year-old daughter and abused his one-year-old son. The incident took place in the Police Station Cantt area.

Police have lodged a case against the youth on the basis of a complaint filed by the officer. The investigators have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. It has been learnt that the accused came in contact with the officer's wife through a singing app.

Police sources said that under the pretext of providing singing tips, the accused indulged in obscene acts with the woman. Meanwhile, the officer moved from Dehradun to Maharashtra for training. During that time the woman allegedly called the accused to the government quarter in Dehradun, where she was residing with her two children.

According to police sources, the accused started doing obscene acts with the woman inside the house. When her daughter protested, the accused drove the children out. They further revealed that after this, the girl called up her father and informed him that she had seen her mother in an objectionable state with the accused many times. The accused also allegedly raped the girl and abused the boy for protesting.

After getting his daughter's call, the officer returned from Maharashtra to his Dehradun quarter. He questioned his daughter but she was extremely frightened. After asking her several times, the girl narrated the ordeal of her mother.

She also told him that the accused had raped her and abused her brother in the house. Hearing this, the officer immediately lodged a police complaint. Police station Cantt in-charge Vijay Kumar said that a case has been registered against the accused and efforts were on to nab him.