Uttarakhand celebrates Holi of ashes

Uttarkashi: The vibrance of Holi, the festival of colours is evident these days. While people across India are celebrating the festival, its fervour was witnessed in a slightly different way in Uttarakhand where Holi was played with ashes in the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Uttarkashi, famous as Kashi. Bhasma Holi is being played in Kashi Vishwanath temple for the last 10 years.

The local residents apply the ashes of the Yagya (oblation) performed throughout the year in the temple on each other and also take it home as Prasad. On the auspicious festival of Holi, this year too, Holi of ashes was played in Kashi Vishwanath temple on the lines of the Mahakal temple of Ujjain. A large number of devotees reached the Vishwanath temple. Here, after the special worship of Vishwanath, Holi was played with ashes and the devotees danced fiercely on drums.

Mahant Ajay Puri of Kashi Vishwanath Temple explains that the Holi of ashes also promotes natural Holi. At present, chemicals are used for Holi colours, which damage the skin. The ashes and ashes of Yagya are completely natural. Locals are showing a lot of interest in this Holi of Ashes.

Ash or "bhasma" is considered a sacred substance by devotees of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and his entourage, including Nandi Bael and others, visit the Manikarnika Ghat on the second day of Rangbhari Ekadashi. During this visit, they bless the devotees and celebrate Holi with Ash in the form of Gulaal Swarup. The use of Ash is seen as a symbol of purification and devotion to Lord Shiva.

One interpretation of this tradition suggests that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati played Holi with other gods and goddesses after their wedding on Rangbhari Ekadashi. However, as Lord Shiva prefers supernatural beings like ghosts and vampires who do not come out during the festival, he returns to Masan Ghat the next day to celebrate Holi with them. This tradition represents Lord Shiva's unconditional love and acceptance for all beings, visible or invisible.

The significance of Ash in Hinduism goes beyond its use in Holi celebrations. It is considered a potent symbol of spiritual purification and is believed to have healing properties. Ash is also used in various rituals and ceremonies to symbolize the transience of life and the impermanence of material possessions. Overall, the use of Ash in Hindu mythology highlights the importance of spiritual purity and the belief in the eternal nature of the soul.

Also read: Holi 2023: Gujarat's 35ft tall Holika Dahan, where people walk barefoot on embers!