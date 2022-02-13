Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Battle lines are drawn for parties in all the 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand and 40 constituencies in Goa and 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh second phase on Monday while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, the national general secretary of Congress and the party's star campaigner in Uttarakhand, addressed a public meeting in the Srinagar assembly segment in Uttarakhand from where Godyal is contesting. During the address on the last day of campaigning, Priyanka's tongue slipped and called Godyal as 'Kodiyal'.

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday left party leader from Uttarakhand Ganesh Godyal red-faced after mispronouncing his name at a rally in the poll-bound state.

As the Congress leader got the name wrong, Congress leaders and activists, including Godyal, himself kept staring at each other. On the last day of the election campaign, the veterans of all the parties tried hard to woo the voters. On Saturday, Priyanka reached Srinagar after addressing a public meeting in Almora and campaigned in support of Congress candidate Godyal.



Targeting the BJP government, Priyanka said that if a Congress government is formed, gas cylinders in the state will be given to the people for Rs 500.

“Good hospitals will be built in the state. Employment opportunities will be created.

Tourism police will also be formed in the state. In police recruitment, 40 per cent seats will be reserved for women,” she said. She alleged that the BJP wants to divide the country on the basis of religion and caste.

“The BJP government does the job of deceiving the people in the name of Ram”.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Dehradun to launch manifesto for Uttarakhand