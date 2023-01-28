Haridwar: Head of the Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Saturday arrived in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on a three-day tour of the state. On his arrival in Haridwar, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, along with Acharya Balakrishna, directly headed to Purusharth Ashram located in Bharat Mata Puram.

At the ashram, Shastri met the head of the ashram, Mahamanishi Niranjan Swami Maharaj, and discussed the issues of Sanatana Dharma. According to sources, Niranjan Swami Maharaj welcomed Acharya Balakrishna and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri. On the occasion, Niranjan Swami Maharaj said that Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj is the “backbone of Sanatana Dharma”.

“He is hoisting the flag of religion and culture in India as well as abroad due to which the anti-Sanatana forces are standing against him,” Niranjan Swami Maharaj said. Niranjan Swami Maharaj said that the entire Sant Samaj is with Pandit Dhirendra Shastri and is standing by him in his endeavours. Niranjan Swami Maharaj also prayed for the long life of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj.

Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that in today's times the “society needs learned great men like Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, who are contributing in the preservation and promotion of religion and culture”. “We all wish Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj a bright future,” he said.

On the occasion, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Shastri said that he is “very fortunate, that I have got the company of saints on the holy land of Haridwar” during his Uttarakhand tour. Dhirendra Shastri said that Niranjan Swami is like his elder brother. He further said that for a long time, he was eager to meet him. “But due to my busy schedule, I was not able to meet him. Today, after reaching his ashram, I felt happy,” he said. Later, Dhirendra Shastri also visited the Divya Yog Mandir at Kankhal. At the temple, Dhirendra Shastri had an in-depth discussion with Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj on many issues.