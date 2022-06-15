Dehradun: In a major decision, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Wednesday, announced that an insurance amount of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to each devotee in case of any deaths during the pilgrimage on temple premises. While 2022 saw a manifold increase in footfall, which clocked at over 20 lakhs, a total of 166 deaths occurred during the populous visit after two years of COVID-induced closure. "It has been decided to provide insurance of one lakh rupees to each devotee in the event of an accident in the Chardham temple premises," the committee said on Wednesday.

The deaths so far this year, a major chunk of them due to heart failures, are much higher than those in 2019 (90+), 2018 (102), and 2017 (112). Uttarakhand Director-General (DG) of Health, Shailja Bhatt, had cited 'heart attack' as the primary reason behind the reported deaths. The officials had also informed about the additional deployment of 169 doctors on the Chardham Yatra route.

The 2022 figure, notably, is incomprehensive, as the pilgrimage season is ongoing. The past figures, on the other hand, all correspond to the entire Char Dham seasons, beginning in April-May and stretching on till October-November. The committee was established in 1939. The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Act came into effect in 1942. This year, the doors of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3, while portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath had been opened on May 6 and 8 respectively. (With agency inputs).