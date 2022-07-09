Dehradun: A few days after cracks appeared on the walls of Badrinath temple - one among the four renowned pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand - temple committee chairman Ajay Ajendra on Saturday said the issue was being attended to with focus, noting an expert team had already taken stock of the situation and sent a report to the government. He further added that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was inspecting the spot, and repair work would start soon.

This comes after a recent official survey spotted what appeared a small crack on the temple wall. After a thorough check, it was revealed that the crack had extended from a pillar to the main entrance. Ajendra, meanwhile, said that the subsequent ASI survey displayed there was no danger to the temple.

"The cracks have been examined by the ASI. They have prepared a detailed report, which we will soon receive. The administration, too, has formed an expert team on the subject. There is no immediate danger, as intimated by the ASI. The process of issuing a tender has begun, and work will start soon" Ajendra said. It is learned that the ASI report estimates repair work to cost around Rs 5 crore.

This year, the doors of the Badrinath temple were opened for devotees on May 8, following which, within a span of two months, close to 10 lakh devotees visited the holy site. Meanwhile, the Badrinath master plan is in full swing. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently visited the temple shrine to see the work progress. The plan includes riverfront development, beautifying lakes, establishing an arrival plaza, and a parking space, among others.