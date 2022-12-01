Uttarkashi: The Indian Army is all set to acquire 476.75 acres for the carrying out military exercises in the Harshil area of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, sources said. The development is strategically important as the area is located along the Indo-China border. Sources said that the Army is in talks with the Forest Department for the transfer of the reserved forest land expected to be completed in the next four to five months.

An army battalion is stationed in Harshil, which has been facing difficulty in setting up a temporary camp and carrying out military exercises. The army had submitted a proposal to the Central government for the transfer of forest land in Harshil. Forest Officer Gangotri Range Rahul Panwar said that the total forest land to be transferred to the army is 476.75 acres at different locations.

According to DFO Puneet Tomar, the transfer process will be completed by March-April 2023. Tomar said that a survey of the forest trees is being carried out adding not a single tree will be cut on the forest land. Meanwhile, the Harshil Van Panchayat has raised objections to the proposed transfer of forest land.

Van panchayat president Madhavendra Rawat said that Van Panchayat had not been informed about this, nor had a NOC been taken. The Van Panchayat looks after 124 hectares of land in Harshil. Transfer of forest land without taking the local villagers into confidence will affect the rights of the villagers by restricting the supply of firewood and fodder for the livestock, said Rawat.