Dehradun(Uttarakhand): An army officer and three jawans have tested positive for Covid in Chakarat district in Dehradun's Uttarakhand. As a precautionary measure, all four have been quarantined in the regiment hospital and the area has been converted into a containment zone.

The personnel were found Covid positive after their health deteriorated and had all the symptoms of Covid.

Meanwhile, all the officers who came in contact with the four infected soldiers were found Covid negative after the contact tracing and subsequent tests were undertaken.

Covid cases in the state have started increasing over the past few days.

Earlier, seven government officials, including two police personnel who were scheduled to be in the security convoy of President Ram Nath Kovind during his Uttarakhand visit also tested positive.

Similarly, eleven of the 48 Indian Forest Service officers, who had gone for a mid-career training programme to Lucknow from the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy had tested positive for COVID-19 on their return, in yet another case of cluster infection.