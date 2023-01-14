Dehradun: Joshimath not only serves as a holy gateway to north India but also serves as a strategic place to ensure security at international borders. Due to the landslide in Joshimath, local people have become homeless, adding to the concerns of the Army personnel deployed in those areas. With the situation in Joshimath getting worse, the Army personnel are forced to withdraw from here.

Official sources said that the Ministry of Defense is directly monitoring the situation in Joshimath as due to the proximity of the China border, a large number of Army personnel are always deployed here.

The growing concerns are no longer limited to the existence of a city but have transpired into a larger issue. Perhaps this is the reason that a large number of Army and ITBP personnel were deployed adjacent to the Chamoli district.

Commenting on the strategic importance of Joshimath, Retired Brigadier KG Behl said that " Joshimath is an Army centre point. Now, due to land subsidence in the region, 20 Army buildings in Joshimath have developed cracks. As a result of this now Army personnel are also being shifted from here." It is reported that these jawans are being shifted to other places including Auli.

The roads in Joshimath play a key role in moving Army personnel and in the supply of equipment in the region. With Joshimath and Kedarnath running along the border, these roads are important from a security point of view. But these roads have also developed cracks. With this, the BRO has been given the responsibility of repairing these roads as soon as possible. Former military officers believe that the Ministry of Defense will have to consider alternative routes so that in case of damage to this route, other routes can be used by the Army.

