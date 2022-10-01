Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A sensational twist in the Ankita murder case has come to the fore. Anuj (name changed) an eyewitness who worked in the same resort in Rishikesh where the victim worked as a receptionist has made some shocking revelations during SIT interrogation. Anuj claimed that on the day Ankita was murdered, Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort and the son of now-expelled BJP leader along with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were at the resort.

Ankita murder case eyewitness: They gagged her mouth and dragged her inside

Anuj also claimed that he saw Ankita shouting for help while Pulkit gagged her mouth and took her inside the room. He said,' I saw Ankita when I went to keep the luggage of the guest upstairs. We saw her crying for help but sir(Pulkit) shut her mouth and dragged her inside the room."

Upon being asked about the guests, he said, 'I don't know where the guests came from but they met Ankit sir and left. When I went outside for some work, I saw four guests standing with Ankit sir. All were young with a strong body and they came in a black car.' On being asked if the owner had troubled Ankita earlier too, he said, 'They misbehaved with Ankita in an inebriated state earlier as well.'