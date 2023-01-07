Pauri (Uttarakhand): In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, Ankita's father Virendra Bhandari has questioned the working style of the government advocates, who are pursuing the case, and accused the government of continuously ignoring the orders of the High Court. Ankita's father said that it was against justice. "Despite the orders of the High Court, the case is not being heard in the Fast Track Courts (FTCs). The court has directed the government to depute a senior advocate of crime for the prosecution of the murder case. Despite this, the appointment of the advocate has not been done yet," he pointed out.

Saddened by the working style of the government advocate, Ankita's father reached the headquarters in Pauri and met the District Magistrate. Along with this, he sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and expressed doubt about the working style of the government.

Speaking to the media, her father said, "The culprits should be punished as soon as possible. But the government is not able to strongly advocate our side in this matter due to which the case is gradually getting weaker. Unfortunately, the government advocates are only trying to save the accused. Immediate action should be taken against such government advocates, who are working against justice."