Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : Uttarakhand Police on Thursday lodged a case against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Vipin Karnwal who allegedly made objectionable comments on 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari by terming her as "raw milk" before "hungry male cats" and blamed her father for her death.

The Raiwala Police Station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun registered the case against Karnwal for spreading enmity and tension in the society and insulting the woman.Blaming Ankita's father for her killing, Karnwal in his Facebook post (which is now deleted) said that the "biggest culprit is her father who put raw milk before the hungry male cats".

"I did not go for any candle march or market closure. The father and brother who eat the earnings of a 19-year-old girl, whose daughter and sister works at a resort where there is open debauchery and the girl whose Jammu-based friend comes to inform the family about the scandal is the biggest culprit who let raw milk before the hungry cats," Karnwal's post read in Hindi.

On the complaint of one social worker Vijaypal Rawat, the police have registered the case against the RSS leader under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 66 (Description of imprisonment for non-payment of fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Circle Officer, Rishikesh, and Deputy Commissioner Dondhiyal said that they have been searching for the Karnwal. More details into the matter are awaited. 19-year-old Ankita was missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration recovered her body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Pulkit Arya, son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case. (ANI)