Dehradun: In the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a Judicial Magistrate court approved the narco analysis and polygraph tests of prime suspect Pulkit Arya on Wednesday. The First Class Judicial Magistrate Court of Uttarakhand's Kotdwar heard the plea from the prosecution to subject Arya to the narco analysis and polygraph tests.

The Wednesday hearing was held in videoconference mode after the court reserved its verdict earlier last week. The court, conceding the request for Arya, said the questions which the suspect had requested to be added for the said tests will have to be complied with by the prosecution.

According to Police, the investigation into the Ankita's death would be complete but for the narco analysis and polygraph tests which they want to carry out on the suspects. The previous application for the narco analysis and polygraph tests was rejected by the court in line with the stand of all three suspects.

The trio told the court that the Special Investigation Team probing the case had failed to explain why it wanted these tests now when it had already filed the chargesheet. Arya is the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya who was expelled amid public outrage into the incident.

A 19-year-old-girl who worked as receptionist at the resort run by the main accused was found dead on the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. Ankita was reported missing by her family six days before. Pulkit Arya maintained that he had pushed Ankita into the canal following a wordy duel.

It is learnt that the altercation stemmed out of the girl's refusal to provide certain 'special services' to the VIPs staying in the resort. Arya, and two of his accomplices - Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar have been arrested in connection with the incident.