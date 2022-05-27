Kolkata: Ankita Adhikari, daughter of West Bengal Minister of state for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari, who had been recently dismissed from services as a higher secondary political science teacher in state-run school in West Bengal, also appeared for an interview for the post of a college teacher or lecturer. Ankita Adhikari was dismissed for the services of higher secondary political science teacher of state-run Indira Girls High School at Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal following an order of Calcutta High Court after it was reported that she got the appointment flouting all norms without qualifying in the merit list. She had not even appearing for the personality test. The court also ordered that Ankita Adhikari should return around 43 months of salary that she drew from the school in two installments.

Information has been leaked from the West Bengal College Service Commission that Ankita Adhikari appeared for the interview on April 26, 2021, which was little less than a month before her dismissal order was given by the Calcutta High Court on May 22, 2022. Her roll number on this count is 20103310. Although the officials of West Bengal College Service Commission are totally tight-lipped on this issue considering the already shrouding controversies over the candidate concerned. A Commission associate told IANS that till now there is no evidence or allegation of similar irregularities in her getting call for the interview.

"First, she got the call for the interview and appeared for the same at least a month before the Calcutta High Court order for her dismissal from school services. So, the two matters cannot be linked. Secondly, there has not been a single complaint so far about her name being included in the interview list out of turn," the associate said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out an investigation in the case of the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment irregularities scam. Both Paresh Chandra Adhikari and former state Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee have been grilled by the CBI sleuths more than once in this connection. (IANS)