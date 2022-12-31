Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Bollywood celebs Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday called on injured cricketer Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun. Talking to the media later, they said the cricketer was fine and appealed to the people to pray for his early recovery. Pant has been hospitalised after getting seriously injured in a car accident on Friday.

The Bollywood veterans reassured the public that Pant is stable and on the road to recovery and said, "He is in high spirits. Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother, and his relatives, they are all fine. We appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon."

The veteran stars also said, "we went to inquire about his health as his fans and not as Bollywood actors. We also made him laugh a bit to divert his mind from the pain." On the occasion, Anupam Kher advised the people to drive cautiously.

Pant had a miraculous escape when his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel while on his way to his hometown Roorkee. He suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet in the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent in his best wishes for his speedy recovery.

Pant was rescued by a Haryana roadways bus driver and conductor and was immediately taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Max Hospital.