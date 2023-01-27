Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A video of Aligarh Muslim University went viral in which several students wearing National Cadet Corps uniforms can be seen raising “Nara-e-Takhdeer, Allah-hu-Akhbar” and “AMU Zindabad,” slogans while taking part in Republic Day fete on Thursday. Taking cognizance of the video, the university administration has suspended a student with immediate effect and the matter is being investigated. The action came after Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat directed the university administration to take cognizance of the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP's firebrand leader and Minister of Labour and Employment Uttar Pradesh Thakur Raghuraj Singh commenting on the incident said, "These miscreants eat in India, but praise Pakistan, they need to be put behind bars and charges of anti-national activities should be imposed against them. They should be sent to Pakistan where a roti cost Rs 150 and if they don't have the money I will give them."

The minister further said, "You want to raise Allah-hu-Akhbar slogans, raise it in a mosque or your house, but it's a national festival of the country, and if you are raising such slogans on the Republic Day, then you are a terrorist." In another incident in Aligarh, a Muslim teacher at a government primary school in Iglas reportedly refused to sing the national anthem. The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said on Thursday that an order has been issued to probe into the incident. Further action in that regard will be taken after conducting the investigation. The police also gathered information about the incident,” Ali said.