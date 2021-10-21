Dehradun: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appreciated the Uttarakhand government for its action during the flood fury in the state. Shah, who was addressing the media after conducting an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas in the state, stated that the death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and more than 11 people have been reported missing so far.

Amit Shah also appreciated the NDRF, Army, SDRF for their tremendous efforts in handling the toughest situation in the state. 17 teams of NDRF, 7 teams of SDRF, 15 companies of PAC, and more than 5000 policemen were involved in the rescue operations in the state.

Addressing the media, the Union Minister said, no tourist casualty has been reported so far and the Char Dham Yatra has also resumed. Adding further he said that more than 3,500 people were rescued and over 16,000 precautionary evacuations were done.

People were expecting that Amit Shah would announce some relief package but no such announcement was made by him. However, he said, "a few months ago, a package of Rs 250 crore has been given to the state by the Centre. A survey team from the Centre will come here to assess the damage. We will extend all possible help to the state."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted two hour long aerial surveys of the rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand including Pauri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Rudrapur, Ramgarh, and Pithoragarh districts. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).