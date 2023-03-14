Gairsain: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Tuesday suspended all Congress MLAs from the House on the second day of the ongoing session of the assembly for creating a ruckus and cornering the Pushkar Singh Dhami led BJP government on various issues. The proceedings of the second day of the assembly session are being held at Bharadisain in Gairsain.

Before the start of the second day's proceedings, the Congress MLAs demonstrated in front of the assembly regarding the sugarcane support price and payment to the farmers. The government was fiercely targeted by the protesting Congress MLAs regarding the matter. The protesting MLAs of the opposition party created a ruckus in the House, and made paper balls and threw them towards the well of the House.

During the proceedings of the House on the second day of the Vidhansabha budget session, the Speaker took a harsh decision and suspended all the Congress MLAs from the proceedings of the House for the day. This is for the first time that Congress MLAs have been suspended from the proceedings of the House for a day.

The proceedings of the Vidhansabha House were later adjourned till 3 pm. The issue of breach of privilege was brought up by an MLA from Jaspur, Adesh Chauhan, which was being discussed in the House when the Congress MLAs cornered the government and created a ruckus in the well of the House.

Pertinently, the Pushkar Dhami led BJP government received flak over the sacking of employees from the Uttarakhand Assembly and the Haridwar Har Ki Pauri corridor, being built in Haridwar. Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy objected to the Dhami government's move saying that the state government and the Speaker of the Assembly have acted contrary to the rules.