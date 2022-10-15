Kashipur (Uttarakhand): The death of Gurpreet Kaur, wife of BJP's Jaspur Block chief Gurtaj Bhullar, in Uttarakhand amid an exchange of fire during an operation by the Uttar Pradesh police has left the family devastated. This incident has triggered massive public outrage.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Gurtaj Bhullar demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. He said that his son is not even aware of the whole matter, but his four-year-old daughter is a mute witness to the incident, which took place in front of her eyes. "We want a CBI inquiry into the incident to get justice for my wife," he further added.

Accusing the UP police, he said, "When the UP police personnel were not wrong, then why did they run away from the government hospital in Kashipur? Similarly, when they were stopped at the Surya police post on the way, there also the UP police misbehaved and fled.

He said, "After reaching their area, the UP police registered multiple cases against me and my family." Bhullar also said that "he spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and during the conversation, he said that he will not allow injustice to happen to us. He further stated that my children may not get their mother, but they must get justice."