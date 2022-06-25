Dehradun: With the opening of the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham, the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra duly started on May 3. This time, the way the influx is increasing in Chardham, it looks like this, the number of devotees in Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is going to break all the previous records. So far in 2019, the highest number of 34 lakh devotees had visited. At the same time, in one and a half months this year, the number of devotees in Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra has crossed 25 lakhs and still counting.

The number of devotees dipped in monsoon: After the opening of the doors of Chardham, a large number of devotees arrived in the Chardham Yatra for the first two weeks. For the first two weeks, about 50 to 60, 000 devotees reached Chardham for darshan every day. However, gradually the figures kept nosediving. Now, about 30 to 35,000 devotees are reaching the five dhams (Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Hemkund Sahib) for darshan. This number may come down further due to the monsoon in the coming days, but as soon as the weather becomes normal in September, Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra is expected to be at its peak once again. That is why it is being speculated that this year's Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra will break all the old records.

All records were broken in 2019: Before the Corona period, in 2019, Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra broke all the old records. In 2019, the number of devotees in Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra had crossed 34 lakhs, but this time the figure crossed 25 lakhs in one and a half months. In such a situation, it is expected that by the end of the monsoon, the record of 2019 will also be broken and this time a new record will be established.

A look at this year's numbers: This time, if we look at the number of devotees who reached Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra, then the maximum number of devotees have reached Badrinath Dham. The doors of Badrinath Dham were opened on May 8 and till June 25, over 8.47 lakh devotees have worshiped. Kedarnath Dham is at number two. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on 6 May 2022. A total of 8,12, 424 devotees have visited Kedarnath so far. At the same time, the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri were opened on 3 May. A total of 4, 16, 583 devotees have reached Gangotri Dham so far, while 3, 23,225 devotees have reached Yamunotri Dham to date.

A meeting on cards over Kanwar Yatra: Preparations have started in the police administration regarding the Kanwar Yatra starting in Sawan. Kanwar Yatra is going to begin on the 14th of July. Before this, a meeting of the Inter-State Police will be held on June 27 regarding the preparations for the yatra, in which the security arrangements will be discussed. Apart from Uttarakhand, police officers from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu, and Kashmir will participate in this meeting.

Due to Corona, the Kanwar Yatra was also halted for the last two years. However, this time there is no ban on the Kanwar Yatra. In such a situation, it is expected that like Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra, a large number of devotees will turn up for Kanwar Yatra, for which the police are busy making arrangements.