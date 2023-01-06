Dehradun: The Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission submitted a report to the Uttarakhand government revealing that 8,166 people migrated in the last 10 years from Uttarakhand's rural areas to cities and different states. The report also stated that 3,091 people, which is the highest number of people migrated from Bahadarabad block, 2,376 from Roorkee, 2,376 from Roorkee, and 300 from Khanpur, 574 from Luxor, 111 from Narsan and 1,716 from Bhagwanpur.

However, the report said that these keep coming to their village from time to time, and it can be seen as temporary migration, while permanent migration has also increased as 571 people migrated permanently from Bahadarabad, 39 people from Roorkee, 142 from Khanpur, 168 from Bhagwanpur, three from Luxor and 28 from Narsan. These figures indicate that the farmers are not interested in agricultural work in major districts like Haridwar of Uttarakhand.

Migration has always been an issue in Uttarakhand as people migrated from the hilly areas and in search of better education, medical facility and employment. In the report sent by the Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission to the State government, it has been noted that in the last 12 years, the population of a city like Haridwar has increased by 55%. With this increased population, the maximum number of people live in the villages of Haridwar and are farmers. Gradually, after 2008, people started to migrate to developed areas.

The reports further highlighted that from 2008 to 2018, 8,166 people migrated from 153 gram-panchayats of Haridwar. In all, 3,091 from the gram panchayats of Bahadarabad block have been migrated to the city and the lowest number of people that is 111 migrated from Narsan block.

Dr SS Negi, Vice-Chairman of the Rural Development and Planning Prevention Commission, says that the Commission has invested about six to seven months to prepare the report. The report has been prepared considering the economic, social and other aspects of the rural areas of Haridwar. "Our job is to present this report to the government. We published all those points in the report that was submitted to the government on which the government and government departments will work on their own," he pointed out.

On the migration of people, senior journalist Sunil Dutt Pandey said that there has been rapid development in Haridwar as the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (Sidcul) was established for employment. Haridwar was also developed in terms of tourism, which attracted the people of nearby villages, as employment was generated there.