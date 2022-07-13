Rishikesh: In a tragic incident, a car of four tourists from Meerut, fell into River Ganga near Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Wednesday. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and police team reached the spot and are conducting a search operation.

During the search operation, the number plate of the car and some mobiles have been found on the spot. It is being said that the car has submerged in the Ganga. Police said the victims of the vehicle were returning after having darshan in Kedarnath. There has been a stir in the area after the incident. Inspector Ritesh Shah, in charge of Muni Ki Reti, said that after tracing the car number, information was received that it is registered in the name of Pankaj Sharma and Om Prakash Sharma of Meerut.

On contacting Pankaj Sharma's relatives regarding the incident, information was received that on 10th July, Pankaj Sharma, Gulveer Jain, Nitin, and Sanjay had gone to Kedarnath and were returning on Wednesday morning when this tragic incident happened. All the families of the victims have been informed about the incident. The car, however, has not been traced yet.