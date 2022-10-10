Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Four people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, Saurabh Bahuguna. Police officials said, "The conspiracy to kill Saurabh was hatched in Haldwani jail. The police also mentioned that Hira Singh, who held Bahuguna responsible for his imprisonment was involved with some shooters to execute the plot."

DIG Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj D said, "four people have been arrested in the case and they were identified as Hira Singh, a resident of Sitarganj, Satnam Singh alias Satta, Harbhajan Singh, and Mohd. Aziz alias Guddu. Rs. 2.70 lakh have been recovered from Guddu. Hira Singh had given a bounty of Rs. 20 lakhs to get the minister killed, out of which Hira Singh had also given Rs 5,70,000 in advance,"

Uma Shankar Dwivedi, Bahuguna's aide, said "Hira Singh, who was lodged in jail for a wheat theft case on April 13, allegedly hatched the conspiracy along with Satnam Singh alias Satta, who was lodged in the NDPS Act and was in jail since October." Dwivedi further said, "He got to know about the concerning conspiracy from an acquaintance. Hira Singh and Satta were in touch with shooters for the execution of their plan."

TC Manjunath, Superintendent of Police, Udham Singh Nagar after investigating the matter thoroughly said, "At present, Saurabh has got Y category security as a cabinet minister, whereas now he can be given Y plus security. "

While cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said, "On October 4, Hira Singh reached my residence in Sitarganj. He spoke in front of me about all the complaints. It is believed that Hira Singh was constantly doing recce of my home. The plot was being finalized," he said. Saurabh Bahuguna also said that "this matter is not only related to the mining business. It is some big political conspiracy."