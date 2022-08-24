New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions have promoted 16 officers of Uttarakhand civil service to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Such cadre promotion was discontinued in the State since 2014.

A notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said that in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint members of the State Civil Service of Utrarakhnd to the IAS against the vacancies determined by Government of India.

The notification said that the appointment has been made in consultation with the State government on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Uttarakhand cadre. For the last few years, the State government has been raising the issue of the shortage of IAS officers in the State.

The officers who have been promoted to IAS include Yogendra Yadav, Uday Raj Singh, Dew Krishna Tiwari, Yeah Narayan Pandey, Rajendra Kumar, Lalit Mohan Rayal, Karmendra Singh, Dr. Anand Srivastava, Harish Chandra Kandpal, Sanjay Kumar, Navneet Pande, Dr. Meharban Singh Bisht, Alok Kumar Pandey, Banshidhar Tiwari, Ruchi Mohan Rayal and Jharana Kamthan.