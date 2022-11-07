Haldwani: Sixteen Indian crew members have been detained by the Guinea Navy on charges of oil theft for three months, one of the detainees said. Saurabh Swar, a resident of Kunwarpur Gaulapar in Uttarakhand's Haldwani said that he is working at the ship of a company named MT Heroot Eden.

The ship with 26 crew members on board reached the AKPO terminal in Nigeria on August 8 to load crude oil. While sailing out of the terminal the Nigerian authorities accused the crew of oil theft. When the ship entered Guinea's maritime border, the Guinean Navy stopped the ship at the behest of Nigerian authorities. All crew members aboard the ship were taken into custody and interrogated, Saurabh said.

The ship continues to be in the custody of the Guinea Navy since August 14 despite paying a fine. According to Saurabh, even if the Guinea Navy releases them, the Nigerian Navy will detain them which may prolong their release. Hence he has requested the Indian authorities including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take up the matter with the governments of the African countries.

Saurabh's wife Shobha Swar has written a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demanding the release of her husband and other Indians. The detainees on board the ship have also released a video pleading for help. The detainees said that most of them have fallen ill due to captivity for three months. Captain Tanuj Mehta, a resident of Dehradun, said that he had malaria earlier and is now suffering from typhoid.

Captain Mehta said the crew have been questioned repeatedly by the authorities of the two countries with their fate hanging in balance. “We don't know how the situation will be when we go to Nigeria. We are being illegally handed over to Nigeria,” Captain Tanuj said.

Apart from Captain Tanuj Mehta, 14 other Indians from different states are on board the ship. They include three from Kerala, one from UP, four from Maharashtra, three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Eight Sri Lankans and one each from Poland and Phillippines are also among the detainees.