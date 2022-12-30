Dehradun: Cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered injuries in a road accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar early on Friday. He was on his way home to Roorkee from Delhi on his Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe when the accident took place. He has been shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Monu Kumar was the first person to rescue the cricketer from the scene. Monu Kumar is a pharmacist and works for 108 Ambulance Service. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Monu Kumar said, "At 5.28 am I received a call from a factory worker that an accident occurred near Mod near Mohammadpur Jhal and asked me to reach there immediately."

"I rushed to the spot within seven to eight minutes. It was none other than cricketer Rishabh Pant. His clothes were torn while trying to get him out of the car. We immediately made him lie on a stretcher and put him in an ambulance. Rishabh Pant was conscious when we tried to talk to him, but he was unable to speak. But as soon as he was administered a pain relief injection, Pant got some relief," he added.

"We tried to take his photo and send it to the district headquarters, but Pant did not allow us to take his photos. Then we asked Rishabh to give us his family members or friends' phone numbers whom we can call. But Rishabh said that he does not remember anyone's number except his mother's. After this, we called his mother and informed her about the incident. A few hours after the call, his family members reached the hospital," he said.

Monu Kumar said, "When we were taking him to a hospital, we asked why you were driving the car yourself. In turn, Rishabh Pant said that he didn't get time to drive, hence, he drove. When he was asked about how the accident happened, Pant said that the car hit the divider when he dozed off." Rishabh Pant also had his lucky locket around his neck, which was handed over to the police. Along with this, his clothes and briefcase were also handed over to the police, Kumar said.