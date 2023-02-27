Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): In a surprising incident, a youth, who died of a snake bite, returned home alive after 15 years in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Sunday. The incident took place in Bhagalpur block. The youth has been identified as Angesh Yadav, a resident of Muraso village of Bhagalpur. When Angesh was bitten by snake, he was 10 years old.

Around 15 years ago, Angesh was bitten by a snake. The family members offered prayers and performed pujas, but to no avail. Then they took him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. According to the village tradition, the family members made him lie on the banana stems and left him in the Surya river, Angesh said. Angesh Yadav further said, "I did not know anything. On regaining consciousness, I came to know that Aman Mali, a snake charmer near Bihar's Patna, cured me. He brought me up and used to take me with him to watch snake shows. Five years ago, he took me to Punjab where I worked under a landlord."

Angesh said on February 24 when he narrated his story to a truck driver, the truck driver took him to Azamgarh. From there the he reached Belthara Road in the Ballia district. "I told some of my villagers' names to some people on Belthara Road. After this, a man sent my photo to someone in the village through WhatsApp. Meanwhile, I reached Maniyar police station," Angesh said.

He further stated that the family members reached Maniyar Police Station on receving the information. Where he recognised his mother Kamlavati Devi and aunt Sambhalavati Devi. After this, he also told the name of his teacher and the people of the nearby houses. The police handed over Angesh to his family members. Principal Satyendra Yadav and sarpanch told that Angesh recognised all the people of the village, along with his friends.