Kanpur: A girl was offered cash and asked to be his girlfriend by an unidentified youth on the pretext of clearing the backlogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to the student, in November, an unidentified person messaged the girl stating that if she wanted to pass the exams, he asked her to be his girlfriend. The student denied the man instantly, so she failed in mathematics.

Also read: Delhi girl gangraped by Instagram friend in Dholpur

She further said that she scored 11 marks in mathematics, which later became zero. The youth also threatened to ruin her future. After becoming frustrated, the girl informed her family about the matter and lodged a complaint with the police against the unidentified man. Police Station in-charge Rambabu said, "A polytechnic student lodged a complaint with the police. The girl has been called by a youth, who asked her to be his girlfriend for clearing her exams. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken as per the law."