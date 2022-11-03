Gonda: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his sister by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon on the suspicion of her relationship with a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, police said. CO Karnailganj Munna Upadhyay said that the incident has taken place in Narayanpur Damodarpur of Katra Bazar police station area where the "accused Kalim killed his 18-year-old sister on the suspicion of a love affair. "

Also read: Telangana shocker: Widow kills son over her love affair, dumps body in lake, flees with paramour

Upadhyay said that a case has been registered against the accused who has been arrested in the case. The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem while further proceedings are underway, he added. The siblings' mother Taslima said that they were away when the incident took place. It is said that after the accused went straight to the police station where he confessed to having killed his sister over a love affair.