Unnao: The police arrested a youth on Friday for allegedly murdering his lover after suspecting her of having an affair with one of his relatives. The accused, identified as Santosh, has confessed to committing the crime. Police recovered the deceased's mobile phone and two rings from him. The body of the deceased was found in a field outside the village under the Asoha police station of the district. The police are investigating the murder case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Purva Santosh Kumar said on February 22, deceased, named Lakshmi, hailed from Tiwari Kheda village, had gone to the field to collect fodder for animals. When she did not return even after a long time, her kith and her kin started searching for her. Later, her aunt found Lakshmi's body in a field outside the village. Based on the family's complaint, police registered a case of murder and started investigating.

The accused youth and the deceased girl had a love affair for a long time. During the investigation, Santosh said the deceased girl was trying to avoid him for the last few days. He alleged that the girl was spending a lot of time with one of his relatives, named Arun. Santosh said he was hurt by the girl's changed attitude towards him.

The accused youth had organised a DJ party on his birthday on February 21 and had invited his deceased girlfriend to attend it. He said the girl came after a lot of persuasion but stayed there for a very short time. He said he became suspicious about her and understood that the girl no longer had the same feelings towards him. The next morning, he met the deceased in the field and murdered her. If the deceased could not be his then he would not allow her to be anyone else, he told the police.