Firozabad: A youth from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha was Wednesday arrested for allegedly threatening a girl of a PAC jawan from Firozabad district to marry him and convert her religion, officials said. The accused identified as Shahrukh alias Vihaan, a resident of Amroha district was arrested from Amroha and has been sent to jail.

Also read: UP man held for abducting, marrying minor after conversion

The arrest was made following a complaint by a PAC jawan from Shikohabad area of ​​Firozabad district. In the comlaint, the PAC jawan alleged that the accused befriended his daughter on Facebook and was forcing her to convert and marry him. The accused also threatened to sever the head of the girl and her brother if she did not convert, the girl's father alleged. CO Shikohabad Kamlesh Kumar said that on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered.

The accused was booked under relevant sections and was arrested from Amroha on Wednesday and sent to jail.