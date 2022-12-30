Badaun (UP): A youth met a watery grave while attempting to swim in a pond as part of a bet with his friends on Thursday here in the district's Wazirganj police station area. The body was fished out by divers on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dilshad (20), son of Ibrat Ali, a resident of Saidpur village. On a fateful day, Dilshad was challenged by other boys from his village to swim across the pond amid the chilling cold. Dilshad took upon the challenge and jumped into the pond, during the bet, Dilshad's younger brother Fizan (17) was present there.

As Dilshad failed to cross the pond and started drowning rest of the boys fled the spot while Fizan rushed home and narrated the ordeal to his family. Later, divers were called and the body was retrieved. According to the deceased Dilshad's uncle Qamar Fauji, "A group of boys was enjoying a bonfire, laughing and joking sitting there. Meanwhile, some boys made a bet among themselves that who would swim across the pond. After this, Dilshad jumped into the pond as part of the bet and drowned."