Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Three days after his rally was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had to face yet a similar situation while addressing a rally at Banshi Bazar on Tuesday. A video doing the rounds on social media shows a youth raising the issue of Army recruitment, to which another man is seen raising a slogan in favour of opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav during the rally. The youth was later detained by the police.

The minister was addressing the rally when the youth disrupted his speech and claimed that recruitment in the Army is on hold for three years now. To this, Rajnath replied that the process is underway.

However, as the youth fails to relent, the Union Minister then says that things turn wrong when politics step in (Netagiri se baat bigad jaati hai).

"I have full understanding of the problem. Due to the Covid pandemic, this problem cropped up. This is for the first time we are facing such a pandemic. Entire world is appreciating India for the way Narendra Modi worked in this situation,” he said.

Later, when his address was about to end, a man raised a slogan “Garibon ka masiha, Akhilesh Yadav zindabad”. When the security personnel posted there tried to cover his face and arrest him, Singh directed them not to take any action against the man.

Earlier on February 19, Singh was caught in an embarrassing moment when during a campaign rally in Gonda, he had to face sloganeering from angry youths over lack of jobs. Several youths among the audience raised slogans demanding jobs while Rajnath Singh was addressing the rally. Amid Singh's speech, a group of youth started shouting slogans like "Sena bharti chalu karo" (resume army recruitment) and "hamari maange poori karo" (fulfill our demands), which noticeably interrupted Singh's address to his audience.

After being interrupted, Singh acknowledged the youngsters' slogans and tried to pacify the situation. He reassured them that their demands will be met and that 'their issues are also the government's issues. "Your worry is ours too. There have been a few difficulties because of Coronavirus. But we will resume the recruitment soon," Singh said. The protestors let off some steam after his response and even shouted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' along as prompted by the Defence Minister.

