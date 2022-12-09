Lucknow: In a tragic incident, a youth was charred to death while another was injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Charbagh area of UP capital Lucknow on Thursday night, officials said. The fire broke out in the 'Best Biryani' restaurant located in the basement of Kabir Hotel in Charbagh at around 9.30 pm on Thursday, ADCP Madhya Raje Srivastava said.

Soon, local police and a fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames in around an hour. However by the time the fire was brought under control, two youths were scorched in the flames and were rushed to the civil hospital. One of the injured youth identified as Prakash Sudhakar Datre, 30, of Nashik, was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

Another youth Anees Sheikh alias Badshah, received 40 percent bun injuries and is undergoing treatment. According to the ADCP, deceased Sudhakar Datre along with seven of his companions had come to Pratapgarh to attend a wedding. After returning from the wedding on Thursday, he stayed at a hotel in Charbagh.

The other companions were resting in the Rangoli Hotel while Datre and the injured youth Anees came to the restaurant to eat Biryani late in the evening. In the investigation of the case, it was revealed that the guests had to return by train on Friday. Police said that the accident is believed to have happened due to an LPG cylinder leak.

Police and fire brigade team are examining the spot. According to CFO Mangesh Kumar, the fire was controlled in time with fire extinguishing equipment of the hotel which prevented a major tragedy.