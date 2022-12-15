Prayagraj: A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj allegedly kidnapped his friend and asked his father, a businessman for Rs 20 lakh ransom. Police arrested him on Tuesday. A police official said that the accused Sarvesh from Dhumanganj was arrested on Tuesday night shortly after his friend Vasu, son of a guest house operator Bhim Singh went missing while returning home from the guest house.

According to police, accused Sarvesh confessed during interrogation that he called Vasu and along with two of his accomplices kidnapped him and demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom from his father through a call at 2 o'clock in the night and also threatened to kill the son if he informed the police. However, Vasu's father informed the police which traced the kidnapped youth by tracking his phone.

Police have arrested Sarvesh while his two accomplices are absconding. Commissioner Ramit Sharma has also given a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team which nabbed the accused and recovered the victim. It is learnt that Sarvesh hatched the conspiracy of kidnapping to repay a debt.

He told the police during interrogation that he was in debt of lakhs due to his addiction to gambling and the closure of his business.