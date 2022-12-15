Ayodhya: Four women constables have shot a video based on the 'Patli Kamariya' song at the Ram Janmabhoomi while on duty and shared it on social media. The SSP Ayodhya has taken action against these cops and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Women constables grooves on 'Patli Kamariya' on duty, Police takes action

"Four women constables were deployed on security duty at the Ram Janmabhoomi, however, they were seen making reels during duty hours. A departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter," said SSP Ayodhya, Muniraj said.

Police sources said that the woman constables were removed from their current posting and were asked to report to the district police lines for further inquiry.