Kanpur: A woman from Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her husband's face following a verbal spat with him, when the latter was intoxicated, officials said on Monday. The shocking incident came to light after the husband who is struggling with alcohol disorder filed a complaint at the Collectorganj police station here and sought action against his wife.

Police said the victim, identified as Dabbu Gupta, (40), is currently undergoing treatment at Ursula Hospital here. His condition is stable, the cops said quoting the doctors treating the acid attack victim. The victim, a resident of Koparganj, which falls under the Collectorganj police station, came home late on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Poonam, wife of Gupta, wanted to know why he was late. This led to a wordy duel which culminated in the acid attack. In a fit of rage, she took a bottle of acid and poured it on my face, police quoted the victim as saying in the complaint that he has filed.

Collectorganj police station in-charge Ram Janam Gautam informed that on Sunday evening, an FIR was registered against Poonam. She was subsequently arrested. According to relatives, the victim has been suffering from an alcoholic disorder.

An investigation in the neighbourhood revealed the victim had been using drugs as well. His drug usage had been one of the primary reasons the couple would fight frequently at home, it revealed. "We have received the complaint. We have arrested Poonam. Further investigations are on," said a senior police official.