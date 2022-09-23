Mathura: An 80-year-old woman was attacked by a group of simians a few days ago and she succumbed to her injuries on Friday. The unfortunate incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in Nahra village of Barsana on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Savitri Devi.

According to sources, Savitri Devi was sleeping on a cot at her house, when she was attacked by a herd of monkeys and she started bleeding on Monday. The family members of Savitri Devi barely saved her and rushed her to the hospital. She was discharged after the treatment.

Four days after the incident, Savitri, who was injured in the monkey attack, died today. The locals have demanded the administration for solving the issue of the monkey menace in the district and sought immediate protection.