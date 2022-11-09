Baghpat (UP): Bodies of a woman and her alleged lover were recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Wednesday. Police suspected the woman's brother as the accused and have taken him into custody. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

As per locals, the woman had married a few years ago in Kandhla town of Shamli district. However, she was in contact with her lover Arif even after marriage and both had fled recently. They were caught by the woman's family members from a train on Tuesday night with the villagers alleging that the family members killed both of them.

On Wednesday morning, the bodies were spotted by the locals in the forest of Lumb village on the border of Baghpat-Shamli districts. Soon police reached the spot and took possession of the bodies. Police took the deceased woman's brother Mursalin into custody for questioning. According to Ramala police station in-charge, Mursalin had recently filed a case against Arif and his brother-in-law in the police station on the charge of luring and threatening his sister.

The deceased, as per locals, were in a relationship for around 9 years which was opposed by the woman's brother. A probe into the matter is going on.