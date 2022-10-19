New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by five men in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension area inside a vehicle. The police have registered a case and four persons have been arrested adding that the complaint was lodged by the victim's brother.

"In connection with the incident of raping a woman in police station Nandgram area, 4 persons have been immediately taken into custody after registering an indictment at police station Nandgram," tweeted Ghaziabad Police quoting SP City I, Nipun Agrawal.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Ghaziabad Police seeking information about the matter. "The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people raped for 2 days & rod inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside it when it was found in a sack on the side of the road with her hands and legs tied. Fighting for life in the hospital. Notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad," tweeted Maliwal.

"The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality." DCW chief Swati said in her tweet.

Police sources said, " the woman was waiting for a rickshaw to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when she was abducted by the accused and forced to get into an SUV. The incident came to light after police received information that a woman was lying in ​​Nandgram police station area of Ghaziabad district early morning on Monday. This incident might be related to a property dispute between the parties involved."

