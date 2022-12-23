Agra: A woman allegedly molested by a man recently died by suicide on Thursday due to “inaction” by police in the Khandaulki area in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the family said. The family members alleged that for two consecutive days they have been visiting the local police station to take action against the accused, but to no avail, prompting the woman to end her life.

The father-in-law of the deceased said that while returning home on Wednesday evening, he called his daughter-in-law near the temple to hand over the goods to her. As the woman reached the temple and was waiting for her father-in-law, one Sandeep from the village started molesting her, the complainant said.

When the victim protested, Sandeep started dragging her to the field by holding her hand, he added. When the woman screamed, the people nearby rushed to the spot after which the accused Sandeep ran away, said the complainant. The woman informed the family about the matter after which her father-in-law took her to the police station Khandauli to lodge a complaint.

The family alleged that despite the complaint, the police did not take action, but sent them back to the village. On the second day, on Thursday, when about a dozen people from the village reached the police station, the cops threatened them saying that the report was false, the family added. There was no immediate comment by the local police.