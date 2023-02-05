Bhadohi (UP): A 48-year-old woman died allegedly after being administered a "wrong" injection by a quack here in the district, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused.

According to the police, the woman died on Friday allegedly after she was administered a wrong injection in a clinic in Semradh area that comes under the Koirauna police station limits. Citing the complaint lodged by the victim's family members, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Kumar Maurya said Patti Devi (48), who was taken to Rajan Vishwakarma, the alleged quack, died after she was administered an injection.

The body was sent for post-mortem. Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on Sunday. "The accused failed to produce any medical degree before police," the SHO said.

Earlier, a patient died after receiving a defective injection at the Saifee hospital in Mumbai last month. An initial investigation into the matter revealed that the entire batch of an FCM injection used to treat iron deficiency in blood was fake and unauthenticated. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug inspector Rajesh Bankar on Saturday registered a case against the medical staff of Saifi Hospital along with 11 pharma centers in Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, and Delhi.

As informed by the police, the deceased identified as Vivek Kamble was receiving treatment at the Saifee Hospital on Charni road for a deficiency of red blood cells in his body. The doctors here treated him with an 'Orofer' injection as a part of treatment. Kamble soon started experiencing side effects of the injection, and eventually on October 12 died because of it. His family contacted the FDA to lodge a complaint in the matter. (With agency inputs)