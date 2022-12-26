Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly threatened a woman constable at gunpoint and blackmailed her with pornographic videos in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, police said. Police registered as case in the matter while the accused is at large. The woman residing in the capital's police line and posted in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate on Saturday lodged a complaint against the accused at the PGI police station.

In the complaint, the woman said that the accused Yogendra Pandey, a history sheeter from Rae Bareilly, is harassing her and warned her of acid attack. She said on December 23, she was with her younger siblings at her home when the accused youth called her and asked her to meet him. On refusing, he started threatening to kill her siblings, she said.

When she did not come out to meet him, the accused came up to her room and pointed the gun at her head, she said. When the woman constable raised an alarm, the accused ran away. According to the woman constable, the accused also tried to set her car on fire inside the police line. She said the accused has made a pornographic video of her and threatened her to make it viral if she did not meet him. PGI Inspector Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim. A man-hunt has been launched to nab him, he said.