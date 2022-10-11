Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman ended her life by drinking acid after she was allegedly taunted by her husband and in-laws for having a dark complexion. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday. The woman has been identified as Tabassum, wife of Mohammad Haroon of Nawala village of Mansurpur police station area.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Tabassum's husband and in-laws used to taunt her for her skin tone. Frustrated by it, she drank acid on October 8. She was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, and on the night of October 10, she died after two days of treatment at the hospital.

Also read: Bihar: Woman kills three kids, commits suicide in Kaimur

On the complaint of the deceased's father, Mansurpur police have registered an abetment of suicde case against the deceased's husband, mother-in-law, and one other person.